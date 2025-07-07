Stratasys acquires select 3D printing assets from Nexa3D

× Expand Nexa3D 147 PEEK material

Stratasys has announced it has acquired a collection of 3D printing assets from Nexa3D.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, the additive manufacturing company said the technologies would be used to “accelerate the development of advanced solutions that address customer production needs on the manufacturing floor.” The company hasn’t yet shared any specifics on which products have been acquired (Update: Nexa3D has since specified the deal includes "IP and some remaining equipment") or the value of the transaction, but said it believes it now has ‘the largest and most robust offering of AM polymer solutions in the industry’.

The full statement reads:

We are pleased to announce that Stratasys has acquired a collection of assets from Nexa3D. We have the largest and most robust offering of AM polymer solutions in the industry, and this agreement will help accelerate the development of advanced solutions that address customer production needs on the manufacturing floor.

Moving forward, Nexa3D customers and partners can expect best-effort support from iSQUARED AG, a wholly owned subsidiary, for the use of their machines, parts and materials, as well as a path to adoption of Stratasys’ advanced additive manufacturing solutions.

A pioneer of the polymer FDM process since 1989, Stratasys has expanded its technology offering over the years through a number of acquisitions - including RPS, Origin, Xaar 3D and Covestro Additive Manufacturing - and internal developments, and now counts five core polymer technologies alongside a catalogue of advanced materials. Nexa3D, meanwhile, came to market in 2016, led by Avi Reichental, with a portfolio of resin-based 3D printing technologies and later expanded into powder- and extrusion-based technologies through way of acquisition. Nexa3D also acquired the AddiFab Freeform Injection Molding business as it aimed to become an additive manufacturing market leader. However, last year Nexa announced plans to scale back its operations amidst 'evolving market dynamics and macroeconomic pressures.' The news came after a round of redundancies and then bankruptcy rumours, which the company denied. In a communication to customers and partners at the time, Nexa3D confirmed that it had faced 'significant funding challenges that have made it impossible to continue operations in their current form.'

A statement on Nexa3D's LinkedIn page regarding the acquisition reads:

Nexa3D is happy to share that Stratasys has acquired a collection of assets from our business, including our IP and some remaining equipment. Customers and partners can expect to receive best-effort support and materials from iSQUARED AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stratasys, so they can continue to use their machines. Additionally, they will enjoy access to Stratasys’ advanced additive solutions.

The is the second acquisition for Stratasys this year after it acquired key assets and operations of Forward AM Technologies GmbH, which spun out of BASF last summer and filed for insolvency towards the end of 2024.