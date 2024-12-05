Stratasys becomes exclusive 3D printing partner of NASCAR; extends partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing

Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has been named the official 3D printing partner of NASCAR, with the auto racing company set to exclusively use Stratasys 3D printing technology for the design and production of parts and tools.

The extension and expansion of their long-term technical partnership will see a new 3D printing lab open at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. This facility will feature multiple Stratasys machines, including the F370, 450mc and F900 FDM printers, and the NEO 800 stereolithography system.

By strengthening its partnership with Stratasys, NASCAR will leverage its 3D printing technology to support the research, development, and production of parts for its three national series. The organisation believes its engineers will continue to benefit from the agility of 3D printing, enabling faster design cycles and on-demand production.

Engineers at NASCAR have worked with Stratasys on solutions for NASCAR Cup Series cars, with every vehicle on the track currently using 3D printed parts. One such case has seen NASCAR utilise Stratasys' H350 SAF 3D printer and plant-based Nylon 11 material via Stratasys Direct Manufacturing to produce a cold air inlet vent at the top centre of a windshield to force air into the car to cool the driver. FDM technology, meanwhile, has been used to produce a NACA duct located on the lower engine panel, venting hot air out from the engine bay.

“Partnering with Stratasys allows NASCAR to push the boundaries of performance and accuracy like never before,” said John Probst, Executive Vice President, Chief Racing Development Officer at NASCAR. “Their 3D printing technology empowers us to quickly iterate and optimise components, ensuring that our staff have the best possible machines to stay ahead in this high-stakes environment. Stratasys has proven to be a valuable partner, and this agreement represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of motorsports innovation.”

“Our partnership with NASCAR allows Stratasys to showcase the unique advantages of 3D printing in motorsports,” added Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “From on-demand manufacturing of custom components to speeding up the design cycle, we’re helping NASCAR with faster production times and enhanced part performance. Furthermore, our work in high-performance environments like NASCAR spurs innovation in the production of commercial vehicles, demonstrating the broader impact of additive manufacturing across the automotive industry.”

Alongside this announcement, Stratasys has also extended its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing by five years, taking the span of their relationship beyond two decades.

Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR. For nearly 20 years, it has worked with Stratasys to speed up prototyping and production, leveraging the capabilities of the company's Fortus 450mc and F370CR printers, as well as high-performance materials such as Nylon-CF10.

"Our partnership with Stratasys has allowed us to dramatically accelerate part production and testing, which has been critical to our success,” said Mark Bringle, Managing Director, Technical Partnerships, Joe Gibbs Racing. “We're excited to build on this collaboration and look forward to what we can achieve together over the next five years. Stratasys has been an invaluable partner for over two decades, providing us with cutting-edge 3D printing solutions that drive our competitive edge on the track. This new five-year extension ensures we continue pushing the limits of innovation in motorsports."

"Our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing showcases the impact of additive manufacturing in motorsports," offered Garrity "We're thrilled to continue this collaboration for the next five years, helping JGR push the boundaries of performance with our innovative 3D printing solutions."