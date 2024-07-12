Stratasys introduces DentaJet XL high-speed dental 3D printing system

× Expand Stratasys Strat DentaJet XL - 1

Stratasys has launched the DentaJet XL, a new high-speed 3D printer designed to further improve dental lab productivity and reduce costs.

Its boost in productivity and reduction in costs comes from its larger resin cartridges, large print tray, 'Super High-Speed' mode and minimal post-processing workflow.

The new PolyJet multi-material 3D printer is designed to run in a production setting with minimal human intervention. With advanced software print prep and print management features, as well as unattended printing and curing, labs will able to reduce up to 90% of labour costs, according to Stratasys. Meanwhile, the introduction of new printing modes and larger cartridges are said to result in up to 67% lower cost per part. The DentaJet XL can be integrated with new validated, fast and large batch post processing workflows for support removal and also allows for printing two materials simultaneously.

Among the notable features of the DentaJet XL are the ability to increase the production speed of, for example, clear aligner arches by up to 30 percent with the super high-speed mode, while Stratasys promises 'uninterrupted printing' even for the print jobs with 4kg resin cartridges. Early access customers are also said to have produced 16 implant cases in 6 hours 30 minutes, 102 crown & bridge models in 4 hours 31 minutes, 28 orthodontic models in 6 hours 37 minutes, and 36 aligner arches in 2 hours 14 minutes.

"The Stratasys DentaJet XL solution is engineered specifically for digital dental labs that must deliver high volumes of applications without sacrificing quality, helping them overcome significant challenges in finding and retaining qualified technicians as they work to meet growing market demand,” said Ronen Lebi, Vice President, Stratasys Dental. “It is the most efficient production solution we have developed to date, geared to produce highly accurate crown and bridge, implant, and aligner models and surgical guides simultaneously at scale."

"Incorporating the DentaJet XL 3D printer into our laboratory has significantly improved our digital workflow,” added James Dobson, Vice President, Digital Production, Dobson Ortho Laboratories and one of the first to implement the solution. “With its large print tray, 4X larger resin cartridges, and hot-swap capabilities, we have already achieved significant material and labor savings. Creating print jobs has become extremely fast and simple with the automatic part nesting features. Furthermore, its sealed resin system ensures a healthier workplace for our team."

"The new Super High-Speed Mode allowed us to significantly increase our production of clear aligners by nearly 50%, without adding any additional labor and at a much-reduced cost per part,” offered Prof. Armando Razionale, Airnivol, and one of the first customers implementing the solution in Europe. “Plus, by integrating the DentaJet XL with the automatic support removal workflow, we are saving a tremendous amount of time and labor in the final stage of production. It’s almost like we added a virtual lab technician."