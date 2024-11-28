Stratasys to focus on 'differentiated' materials through iSQUARED & launches marketplace for pre-owned 3D printers

Stratasys has expanded its portfolio of validated materials for its polymer 3D printing systems via its wholly-owned iSQUARED subsidiary.

The company has also launched a marketplace for pre-owned Stratasys machines.

As part of Stratasys 'OpenAM' approach, “iSQUARED Validated Materials” has been established to accelerate access to a wider range of application-specific materials. These materials are said to support needs such as 'limited editions, customisation, unique colours, and specialised properties.'

The new offering focused on what Stratasys considers differentiated and low-quantity materials designed for 'niche use cases' rather than 'large-scale industrial applications.' According to Stratasys the validated materials as part of this range will ensure 'optimal performance and reliability' and support use cases in aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

Stratasys’ OpenAM approach grants 'power users' and material developers granular control of the printing process to print with any compatible resin to optimise prints and unlock new applications.​ For example, they can fine-tune print parameters such as temperature, movement, scaling, and more for ultimate print control.​

The company says its iSQUARED subsidiary will extend its 'material innovation' to support a 'variety of additive platforms,' broadening its impact across the industry.

“We are excited about this initiative and look forward to leveraging our years of expertise in 3D printing materials,” said Jan Michael Stepper, iSQUARED General Manager. “Our goal is to deliver materials specifically tailored to customers’ unique requirements, driving innovation and supporting their success in additive manufacturing. We are flexible, fast and can adapt very well to customer needs.”

The iSQUARED subsidiary is also leading the effort to establish a dedicated marketplace for pre-owned Stratasys 3D printers, aligning with Stratasys' 'Mindful Manufacturing' approach to promote sustainability and resource efficiency. It will also provide businesses with an affordable entry point into 3D printing.

“These efforts mark a significant advancement in 3D printing for manufacturing,” offered Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. “By expanding material options, Stratasys and iSQUARED are delivering customer-specific, tailored solutions, enabling customised production processes, addressing key commercial and technical needs, to streamline requirements and add significant value to our customers.”