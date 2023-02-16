Stratasys introduces entry-level, multi-material J3 DentaJet 3D printer

× Expand Yoram Reshef studios

Stratasys have announced has launched the entry-level J3 DentaJet 3D printing system which has been designed for the production of mixed applications in a single tray.

The machine will be debuted at the upcoming IDS trade fair in Cologne, Germany between March 14-18.

Stratasys’ J3 DentaJet printer leans on the company’s multi-material PolyJet technology and is supported by a portfolio of clear, rigid and flexible biocompatible resins. With a 1,174cm2 tray area, Stratasys has developed the machine to facilitate the printing of orthodontic models, parts for crown and bridge models, and surgical guides in the same build job.

Like its other DentaJet dental 3D printing solutions, the J3 DentaJet will be operated through GrabCAD Print, which it can print up to three different resins in a single job.

“This printer is a great value for smaller dental labs that have previously been limited to small, single material table-top 3D printers that are ready to level up their dental production to offer higher-quality digital dental products,” commented Ronen Lebi, Vice President of Dental at Stratasys. “Adding a J3 DentaJet 3D printer can help labs produce best-in-class dental applications that require extreme accuracy at scale as demand is growing.”

Stratasys is now accepting orders for the machine and expects shipping to commence in March 2023. It has also provided access to the technology to select users, including Glidewell Dental, a dental lab services company.

“We find PolyJet to be the best available technology for printing surgical guides, especially ones that require complex geometries such as stackable guides,” offered Ilan Sapir, Manger, Digital Treatment Planner, Glidewell Dental. “The J3 DentaJet enables us to access the most advanced printing technology, packages in a small footprint with a large print capacity.”

Stratasys has also recently launched the TrueDent material, monolithic, full-colour 3D printed permanent dentures solution which was developed exclusively for the Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer.

