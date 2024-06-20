Stratasys J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer to make advanced anatomical modelling more accessible

Expand Stratasys Stratasys J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer

Stratasys has introduced its latest 3D printer aimed at the medical market as it aims to make its medical modelling technology more accessible to hospitals, medical device manufacturers and research institutions.

The J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer is designed for the production of accurate medical models which can help improve patient outcomes, speed up operations and reduce the time to market for new healthcare products, particularly for users facing budget and space limitations.

“The J5 Digital Anatomy printer is designed to be user-friendly and facility-friendly, making advanced anatomical modelling accessible to a broader range of medical institutions,” said Erez Ben Zvi, VP Medical, Stratasys.

The machine is the latest addition to the additive manufacturing company’s J series of multi-material printers and follows the J5 MediJet multi-material, multi-colour system, which launched in 2021 and has been used by the likes of University Hospital Birmingham to reduce surgery times for head and neck cancer patients by up to three hours. The J5 Digital Anatomy printer offers a similarly office-friendly, compact footprint and what Stratasys believes to be ‘unmatched precision and realism in anatomical modelling.’

Users will be able to print life-like, patient-specific models in biomechanically accurate materials that mimic the behaviour of real human tissue, skeletal structures and vasculature. These models can be used to help surgeons plan operating procedures with increased confidence but also as a communication device between healthcare professionals and patients. The printer can also be used as a resource for training medical staff, with models offering haptic feedback for procedures such as suturing, incision, and screw insertion, alongside true-to-life radiopacity characteristics with supported imaging.

Meanwhile, for medical device manufacturers, precise, repeatable anatomical models can be used to reduce the need for animal testing and shorten lead times for new medical device development.

The machine will make its debut at RAPID + TCT on June 25th.

