Stratasys launches 13 Validated materials for Fortus 450mc 3D printer

Stratasys has announced the availability of 13 new Validated materials for its Fortus 450mc 3D printer.

The company has also made available a SAF PA12 powder with new materials partner Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) for its H350 powder bed fusion machine.

Stratasys embarked on a more open materials approach last November, introducing a three-tiered Material Ecosystem that includes Preferred Materials, Validated Materials and Open Materials. The 13 Validated Materials for the Fortus 450mc include grades from Covestro, Kimya and Victrex. Each of the 13 Validated Materials have undergone basic reliability testing by Stratasys and are expected to start shipping in early 2023.

Among the newly validated products are the VICTREX AM 200, a strong, semi-crystalline PAEK filament which is suited to the oil and gas space; the Covestro Addigy PA6/66-GF20 FR LS, a flame-resistant, glass fibre composite material that meets EN45545 requirements for rail applications; and the Kimya PC-FR, a flame-resistant polycarbonate that also meets EN45545 requirements for rail applications. Stratasys has also validated FDM HIPS, an affordable high impact polystyrene-based material for low requirements applications, and made ULTEM 9085 available in red, dream grey, white, jana white, gunship grey and aircraft grey. Stratasys’ PC material has also been made available in red and black, while its PCS-ABS has been made available in red.

“There should be no limits on what’s possible with 3D printing,” commented Stratasys CEO Dr Yoav Zeif. “The polymer materials industry is investing in additive manufacturing like they never have before, and we want our world-class customers to be able to take full advantage of those innovations in chemistry as quickly as possible. Our hybrid materials strategy does just that, because the world urgently needs to make their shift to additive manufacturing at scale.”

In line with the Validated Materials announcements, Stratasys has also released the OpenAM software, which includes an open materials license to enable printing with ‘exploratory open materials’, for the Fortus 450mc printer. This software is used in conjunction with GrabCAD Print or Insight and was provided to Origin One users earlier this year. Service bureau DI Labs was selected as a Beta and global launch partner for the software’s availability on the Fortus 450mc.

OpenAM provides parameter controls and printer tuning capabilities for customers who wish to use open market filaments or newly developed proprietary formulas, though it can also be used to adjust parameters to meet unique customer requirements for Stratasys Preferred and Validated materials.

“Our Fortus 450mc printer offers us consistent and reliable printing outcomes but until now, we’ve been limited by materials,” added Carl Douglass, CEO of DI Labs. “We’re proud to have engineers working directly with the Stratasys development team to fine-tune this new software platform and help optimise the process of printing with materials like PEKK, PEEK and others. Thew OpenAM software will allow us to unlock endless opportunities using additive for complex aerospace, medical device, heavy industrial, and automotive applications.”

Meanwhile, on the powder bed fusion side of the Stratasys business, ALM has been selected as the first provider of SAF PA12 material for the H350 printer. Stratasys currently expects to be able to take orders for the material before the end of the year.

“Stratasys’ focus on production, material quality and process repeatability are key value drivers of the H350 printer,” commented Donnie Vanelli, President of ALM. “ALM shines by tailoring powders for specific applications and processes, and our collaboration with Stratasys is important to those customers scaling their AM production and who will see a compelling value in the combination of ALM PA12 and SAF technology – exceeding their quality expectations.”

