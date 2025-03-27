Stratasys launches AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 as validated materials for F900 machine

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has launched AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 as validated materials for the Stratasys F900.

The company believes it will mark a 'new milestone' in qualified additive manufacturing for aerospace, defence, and other highly regulated industries.

These new AIS (advanced industrial solution) materials were rigorously qualified in collaboration with the likes of Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Blue Origin, Raytheon, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), United States Air Force, BAE and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing.

Stratasys says the qualification program confirms the two Stratasys AIS materials meet the stringent requirements of mission-critical applications, providing manufacturers with trusted solutions for high-temperature, chemical-resistant parts. The company leverages NCAMP (National Center for Advanced Materials Performance) equivalence for its process and materials qualification.

"The ongoing development and qualification of these Stratasys advanced additive manufacturing materials are pivotal for manufacturers in aerospace and defence, enabling them to confidently adopt 3D printing for mission-critical applications,” said Ryan Martin, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. “With validated materials that meet rigorous industry standards, manufacturers can now accelerate production, reduce costs, and streamline qualification processes. This evolution in material capabilities provides the reliability, precision, and regulatory compliance required for producing high-performance parts that meet the demanding needs of these highly regulated industries."

According to Stratasys, its AIS Antero materials will enable significant savings on internal testing and qualification expenses, boast 'best in class process control' and are validated with NCAMP-backed data. The company also suggests the materials offer unparalleled design flexibility and exceptional resistance to extreme temperatures and harsh chemicals, making them ideal for creating lightweight, durable parts in mission-critical systems.

“These new AIS Antero materials represent a major step forward for additive manufacturing integration in the production of aerospace and defense platforms,” said Foster Ferguson, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit, Stratasys. “By combining best-in-class performance with an established qualification framework, we’re empowering manufacturers to innovate faster and confidently deploy 3D printing for qualified end-use applications at multiple locations across an enterprise.”