Stratasys marks 10 years of Fortus 450mc 3D printer with upgrades

Stratasys has introduced a new look Fortus 450mc to mark a decade of one of its most enduring 3D printers.

The mid-level FDM system has been upgraded with a dark colourway and new features including hardened components to support materials like Nylon 12CF and Antero alongside bundled licenses for all materials in the Fortus 450mc portfolio and one-year of GrabCAD Streamline Pro and GrabCAD Print Pro software. Stratasys says additional upgrades, including support for a new glass-filled, fire-resistant material and faster build capabilities for Nylon 12CF, will be aded later this year.

“An incredible testament to the system’s reliability is that 10 years after installation, 92% of Fortus 450mc printers are still producing parts,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “With this new factory-floor-ready tooling solution, we’ve taken everything our customers already trust and enhanced it to deliver even greater manufacturing value. It’s another example of how Stratasys continues to build on our foundation of success and lead innovation in the FDM space.”

Describing this latest generation as ‘factory-floor-ready’, Stratasys says the machine has been designed for durability, precision, and repeatability. Over the last 10 years, the Fortus 450mc has been put to work 3D printing applications across aerospace, automotive, and general industrial sectors for jigs, fixtures, production tooling, and end-use parts. Stratasys says recent material launches, specifically PC-FR, VICTREX AM 200 (PEEK for oil and gas), and PC-ESD, are now also opening up new application potential.

The launch follows news this week that Stratasys had opted to acquire select 3D printing assets from Nexa3D. The company hasn’t yet shared specifics on which technologies have been acquired but said it believes it now has ‘the largest and most robust offering of AM polymer solutions in the industry’.