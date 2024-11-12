Stratasys introduces new materials, drying cabinets & layer height options for FDM & P3 portfolios

Stratasys has introduced a number of new products to support its Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and P3 Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) offerings.

The FDM updates include the release of the Fortus FDC filament drying cabinet; a validated FDM PC-ESD material for the Fortus 450mc and F900 printers; and an expanded layer height option for Ultem 9085 resin, available in new Red and Aircraft Grey colours. Meanwhile, more than 30 materials are being added to the Origin P3 resin platform.

Per a Stratasys press release, the Fortus FDC cabinet is designed to hold two Xtend 250 Fortus Plus (250 ci) spools, boosting the uptime of the F900 printer by up to 2.7 times. The cabinet is said to allow for uninterrupted and extended print operations, eliminates moisture-related defects, and reduced downtime.

Stratasys' new FDM PC-ESD material for Fortus systems has been tailored for applications that require electrostatic discharge protection, meeting the demands of tools, jigs, fixtures and assembly aids, while the expanded layer thicknesses for Ultem 9085 will enable faster printing speeds.

The 30+ materials being made available through the Origin P3 resin platform, meanwhile, include the Ultracur3D RG 3280 ceramic-filled resin from Forward AM. This new validated material has been designed for injection moulding tooling and, along with the other 30+ high-performance materials, will support the additive manufacture of end-use applications across a range of industries.

“A key factor in helping our customers expand their adoption of AM solutions in their manufacturing processes is providing them materials which meet the demanding expectations necessary for the parts they produce,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. “As materials have matured to support more use cases, customers have more opportunities to leverage the unique benefits of additive to increase production and reduce costs.”

Each of these products will be showcased by Stratasys at Formnext next week, with the company exhibiting from stand D121 in hall 12.1. Stratasys will also highlight the PowderEase T1 post-processing solution for the SAF H350 machine, its SAF ReLife software solution, and the GrabCAD IoT platform, all of which were announced earlier this month.