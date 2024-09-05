Stratasys launches Origin Two DLP 3D printing platform for short production runs

× Expand Stratasys Origin Two.

Stratasys has announced the launch of the Origin Two DLP 3D printing system, alongside the Origin Cure post-processing solution.

The company has introduced the Origin Two and Origin Cure systems to meet the growing demand for 'injection moulding quality for short production runs. According to Stratasys, the new offering delivers a level of accuracy, repeatability and surface finish 'previously unattainable with additive manufacturing.'

Stratasys has designed the Origin Two to eliminate the high set-up and tooling costs typically required in low-to-medium volume production, while still meeting the most stringent precision requirements. The company says the platform will ensure end parts meet the required properties by maintaining stringent quality controls, with users also able to improve inventory management and lower warehousing costs with the manufacture of spare parts on-demand. Stratasys also expects the Origin Two to consolidate part manufacturing into a single process and allow users to bring their application of 3D printing technology in-house, reducing their reliance on external suppliers.

Stratasys Origin Cure.

Moreover, the new Origin Two solution is designed to achieve consistently higher accuracy of +/- 50 µm, making it suitable for industries such as connectors, aerospace and automotive for applications like seals and gaskets, housings and window parts. The machine is also said to be able to achieve repeatability of more than 93% within +/- 50 µm, surface finishes smoothness of up to RA 3 µm, and maintain print speeds of up to 20 mm/hour. A heated chamber enables the printing of materials with a heat deflection temperature of up to 300°C, while the system running on a 385-nanometer wavelength supports a broad range of high-performance materials, including high-temperature resins and high-viscosity formulations.

“Additive manufacturing has grown to be a critical component of production at any scale on the manufacturing floor,” said Rani Hagag, Chief Healthcare and Consumer Business Officer, Stratasys. “With the new Origin solution, manufacturers in need of low volume, high precision parts now have an alternative to mass production that can meet their most stringent requirements, something which was not possible with additive before.”

"Additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly valuable for low production volumes in the manufacturing sector,” added Ryan Martin, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. “Manufacturers are using 3D printing for low-volume and custom parts, which helps reduce lead times and waste. This allows for greater flexibility and cost efficiency, supporting both prototyping and on-demand production. As a result, additive manufacturing is proving to be a practical solution for companies looking to adapt quickly to market needs and reduce inventory costs."

Stratasys has made the Origin Two and Origin Cure available for order immediately, with both pieces of hardware set to be exhibited at next week's IMTS event from booth #433007 in the West Building Foyer.

Last week, Stratasys announced a significant reduction of its workforce was set to take place, with the company set to make an approximated 15% of its staff redundant.