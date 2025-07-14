Stratasys & Shin-Etsu launch general-purpose silicone material for Origin DLP 3D printing system

Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has launched the P3 Silicone 25A material developed through a strategic collaboration with Shin-Etsu, a global leader in silicone science.

Designed exclusively for the Stratasys Origin DLP platform, the partners say the material is a high-performance and general-purpose silicone that is suitable for the production of flexible parts. They also say it is able to match the performance of traditionally moulded silicone.

According to Stratasys, the material will address a 'longstanding gap' in the industrial 3D printing sector. This gap is the perceived need for 'genuine silicone parts' that offer 'precision, durability and repeatability without the time and cost constraints of injection moulding.' In addition to that, P3 Silicone 25A is said to deliver chemical resistance, thermal stability, and the mechanical behaviour of conventional silicones, while it has also been validated in thermal aging tests up to 1,000 hours at 150°C and passed biocompatibility and flame retardancy certification.

“The proliferation of additive manufacturing in production environments depends on specialty materials that perform to the standards of traditional methods,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “Our collaboration with Shin-Etsu delivers precisely that. P3 Silicone 25A gives manufacturers the flexibility of additive with the trusted performance of true silicone—backed by repeatable results and real-world data.”

“We are excited and proud to be working with Stratasys, the global leader in additive manufacturing, to bring 3D printable true silicone to market and grow together,” added Makoto Ohara, Head of Sales and Marketing Department S4, Shin-Etsu Silicones Europe B.V. “P3 Silicone 25A combines excellent physical properties and long-term reliability with detailed and precise printability. It can rightly be considered ‘true silicone’ in both composition and performance.”

P3 Silicone 25A is immediately available in EMEA and APAC, and will be made available in the Americas later this year. Stratasys has also said the material is the first in a planned portfolio of silicone materials co-developed by Stratasys and Shin-Etsu, with additional hardness levels and application-specific variants expected in the future.