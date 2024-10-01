Stratasys TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station to deliver greater accuracy for 3D printed fashion

× Expand Stratasys TechStyle Alignment Station

Stratasys has launched its latest 3D printing technology aimed at the fashion industry.

The additive manufacturing company says the TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station is designed to meet the needs of high-end designers and can be integrated into existing embroidery, laser cutting, embossing and 2D silk printing production methods.

An evolution of its J850 TechStyle full colour textile 3D printer, which enables polymer 3D printing directly onto textiles, the TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station is said to deliver greater accuracy and allow garment makers to automatically align 2D printed patterns with 3D designs within defined areas such as pockets and patches, and place 3D designs exactly where intended.

“Today’s fashion consumers value personalisation, driving demand for customisable and bespoke products, empowering them to achieve a new level of design,” said Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President, Consumer Solutions at Stratasys. “This solution is transforming the creative process and production efficiency.”

The technology is thought to do away with the trial and error, reduce costs, and improve production times. It is also said to promote sustainability by minimising material waste.

Last year, Stratasys' 'direct to garment' technology was used in a sustainability study commissioned by the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), which modelled the transition from traditional manufacturing methods to AM to create 16,000 units of a logo applique for 8,000 pairs of luxury designer shoes, with results suggesting that the print-to-textile production process reduced CO2e emissions by 24.8%.