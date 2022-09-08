Swedish 3D printer manufacturer Wematter signs agreement with Germany-based reseller OKM3D

× Expand Wematter Gravity SLS 3D printer

Swedish 3D printer manufacturer Wematter has entered into a reseller agreement with the German distributor OKM3D to establish a sales and service network for the Gravity 3D printer in Germany.

Wematter showcased an updated version of the Gravity 3D printing system at TCT 3Sixty earlier this year. The partnership is a key step for Wematter in its internationalisation plan.

The new partnership means that Germany and other major European markets will now be introduced to the Gravity SLS 3D printer. Wematter say that the machine is suitable for the needs of orthosis and orthopedic companies. According to the company, it will offer decentralised set-up and software that will allow anyone in the organisation receiving the printer, to be up to speed after just an hour of introduction.

“OKM3D is a very well-respected reseller, and we are happy that they will represent Wematter and introduce the Gravity ecosystem to some of the biggest markets in Europe,” said Robert Kniola CEO and Co-Founder at Wematter.

“We are really delighted to work with Wematter and to be able to offer their SLS solution to our German customers. It’s a great technology and Wematter offers an innovative approach to the ecosystem. There is a wide range of technical materials and the hardware part is very easy to install for such an industrial solution,” said Julien Gonzalez, European Distribution Manager at OKM3D.

Wematter 3D printing solutions are used in hospitals, offices and workshops, and state that its technology offers components with the same strength and quality as traditional technology. The company aims to accelerate the product development of its customers by helping them to adopt in-house volume production.

In June of this year, Wematter partnered with Graphmatec to develop a graphene enhanced PA11 SLS powder, for use on the Gravity SLS system. The two hope to provide 3D printing materials that are electrically conductive.

