SyBridge Technologies doubles manufacturing space at HQ as Carbon partnership expanded

by

SyBridge Technologies is more than doubling its dedicated manufacturing space at its Chicago-area headquarters as it expands its partnership with Carbon

The expansion at its HQ is being made with a focus on Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. 

Since partnering with Carbon eight years ago, SyBridge has printed almost 2 million DLS parts. In that time, SyBridge is said to have been impressed with Carbon's engineering-grade materials portfolio, the enhanced design freedom the company is able to capture, and the 'excellent accuracy and repeatability' enabled, with SyBridge achieving tolerances as tight as +/-40 μm. 

"We're thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Carbon as a preferred North American partner for high-volume DLS applications," said Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies. "This investment establishes SyBridge as the largest domestic solution for cost-effective, high-volume DLS production, enabling American companies to localise manufacturing, reduce supply chain risks, eliminate tariff exposure, and lower total production costs."

Philip DeSimone, CEO, Carbon, added: "SyBridge has been an invaluable partner in advancing the adoption of DLS in North America. This latest expansion reinforces its position as a leader in high-volume additive manufacturing giving our customers globally a North American production partner that can help reduce dependence upon overseas contract manufacturers. SyBridge's commitment to innovation and efficiency aligns perfectly with Carbon's vision for the future of manufacturing."

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.

Featured Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing Insights