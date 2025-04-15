SyBridge Technologies doubles manufacturing space at HQ as Carbon partnership expanded

SyBridge Technologies is more than doubling its dedicated manufacturing space at its Chicago-area headquarters as it expands its partnership with Carbon.

The expansion at its HQ is being made with a focus on Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology.

Since partnering with Carbon eight years ago, SyBridge has printed almost 2 million DLS parts. In that time, SyBridge is said to have been impressed with Carbon's engineering-grade materials portfolio, the enhanced design freedom the company is able to capture, and the 'excellent accuracy and repeatability' enabled, with SyBridge achieving tolerances as tight as +/-40 μm.

"We're thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Carbon as a preferred North American partner for high-volume DLS applications," said Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies. "This investment establishes SyBridge as the largest domestic solution for cost-effective, high-volume DLS production, enabling American companies to localise manufacturing, reduce supply chain risks, eliminate tariff exposure, and lower total production costs."

Philip DeSimone, CEO, Carbon, added: "SyBridge has been an invaluable partner in advancing the adoption of DLS in North America. This latest expansion reinforces its position as a leader in high-volume additive manufacturing giving our customers globally a North American production partner that can help reduce dependence upon overseas contract manufacturers. SyBridge's commitment to innovation and efficiency aligns perfectly with Carbon's vision for the future of manufacturing."