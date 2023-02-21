Taiwan-based Infinity 3DP selects Slice Engineering to upgrade 3D printers

× Expand Infinity 3DP/Slice Engineering

Taiwan-based 3D printer manufacturer Infinity 3DP is partnering with Slice Engineering, a US creator of high-end 3D components, to solve the problem of inferior parts wearing out due to heat in extrusion 3D printing processes.

The specific component bringing the companies together is the hotend, which melts the material and pushes it through a nozzle.

“As a designer, the appearance of Slice Engineering’s hotend immediately caught my attention,” said Jimmy Liao, Infinity 3DP’s CEO. “I was impressed by the ease of use and consistently stable prints, even after numerous rounds of switching materials.

Liao believes that incorporating Slice Engineering’s hotend into 3DP’s manufacturing will ‘greatly reduce maintenance burdens for users’, while enhancing overall 3D printing capabilities and quality. According to Slice Engineering, becoming part of the originally manufactured printer, versus a replacement part, represents the next logical step in the company’s growth.

“We’re always searching for value-added strategic partnerships,” said Slice Engineering CEO Dan Barousse. “Especially when shared technology creates an outcome greater than the sum of its parts. Together, we’re determined to help the average consumer succeed on his or her 3D printing journey.”

The collaboration between the two companies was announced on February 17 at a trade show including several Taiwanese 3D printing companies, at the makerspace operated by the US consulate in Taiwan.

Infinity 3DP launched its first printer, the INFINITY3DPX1, a portable 3D printer that was funded through a crowdfunding platform in Taiwan, and shipped over 1,000 units, taking the lead in the Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer market in Taiwan, according to the company.

