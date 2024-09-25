Tri-Tech 3D introduces SAF Polypropylene 3D printing material

× Expand Tri-Tech 3D Parts 3D printed in SAF PP

Tri-Tech 3D, a UK provider of Stratasys 3D printing technologies, has announced the addition of SAF Polypropylene powder to its materials portfolio.

The material is designed for the Stratasys H350 Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) system and is said to enable volume production of rigid, chemically resistant functional parts with exceptional surface finish and dimensional accuracy.

Brett Turner, Stratasys sales specialist at Tri-Tech 3D said: “The material’s thermal control and chemical stability is a real bonus. It improves part consistency, making it suitable for a wide range of prototyping and mass-production applications, including complex end-use parts — which can be challenging to produce.”

Launched earlier this year in partnership with BASF Forward, SAF PP is said to be ideal for applications in industries such as automotive and industrial machinery, or orthotics and prosthetics. It's also lightweight and watertight, and offers high weldability and adhesion.

“Supported applications range from ankle foot orthosis and foot inserts to automotive components like housings and ducting,” added Turner. “Being able to produce these components accurately and quickly and with a low cost per part is a game-changer, and SAF PP has strengthened our PBF offering no end.”

Back in April, Stratasys introduced a firmware update to provide HighDef Printing capabilities for exact and high-definition printing with detailed resolution using SAF.

