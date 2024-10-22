UltiMaker launches MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer

× Expand UltiMaker

UltiMaker has introduced the new MarkerBot Sketch Sprint, which the company suggests sets a new standard for speed, safety and accessibility.

The launch of the machine comes after last week’s teaser and follows UltiMaker confirming MakerBot would move forward as an education-focused brand after the two companies merged in 2022.

According to UltiMaker, the MakerBot Sketch Sprint boasts ‘print speeds of up to five times faster than standard desktop printers that print up to 50-100 mm/s. This, the company suggests, will allow educators to maximise class time, while the machine’s ability to facilitate quick transitions from design to printing will allow students to participate more freely in hands-on class projects. It is also equipped with a heated build plate, mesh levelling, and vibration compensation.

Sketch Sprint is available on the UltiMaker Digital Factory print management software platform, with teachers able to connect and manage multiple printers, queue print jobs and facilitate student submissions. A new Cura Cloud feature also makes slicing capabilities accessible via Digital Factory, and includes optimised print settings for Sketch Sprint, as well as key features that help to ensure high levels of print success and print quality. The Sketch Sprint is also compatible with Cura Desktop 5.9, which offers advanced slicing functionality.

With safety a key consideration for the Sketch Sprint, UltiMaker put the machine through rigorous testing and is certified by Underwriters Laboratories to the UL2904 safety standard for particle and chemical emissions. The machine has been equipped with a full enclosed structure, an integrated HEPA+ carbon filtration systems, and a PIN lock to prevent unauthorised access.

UltiMaker is also offering a range of resources to support educators and students, including more than 600 lesson plans and project ideas, ISTE-aligned training programmes, and curriculum development and design thinking courses.

“Investing in education is not just about enhancing the classroom experience; it is about equipping students with the right skills needed to succeed beyond school,” said Michiel Alting von Geusau, UltiMaker CEO. “Sketch Sprint offers safe and reliable 3D printing that we believe will help prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.”

“For more than ten years, we have been dedicated to working closely with educators to create tools and resources necessary to successfully use 3D printing with their students,” said Andrea Zermeño, Marketing Education Manager at UltiMaker. “Our commitment has fostered exciting and fun learning experiences that ignite creativity, improve critical thinking skills, and empower students with confidence in the classroom and in their careers.”

The MakerBot Sketch Sprint will commence shipping in November 2024.