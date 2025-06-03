UltiMaker launches S6 3D printer with 4x faster print speeds

× Expand UltiMaker Untitled design - 1

UltiMaker has launched a new desktop 3D printer, promising high speeds at a lower price point.

The UltiMaker S6 follows the brand’s flagship S line series of desktop polymer extrusion-based systems, specifically the S5, and is said to be aimed at engineers needing to print functional prototypes, manufacturing aids and spare parts on-demand. While UltiMaker hasn't disclosed a price on its website, instead directing potential customers to request a quote, US reseller MatterHackers has the S6 listed at a pre-order price of $5,999.

According to a press release, the S6 has maintained “everything users love about the S5 and made it even better”, with support for auxiliary hardware, software and materials from across the S line ecosystem including material stations, air managers, print cores, and support for 300+ materials.

“This launch is about delivering exceptional value to customers at a time when businesses are under pressure to do more with less,” says Andy Middleton, UltiMaker SVP EMEA & Global Marketing, who joined the company in March. “With the S6, UltiMaker reaffirms its mission to make professional 3D printing more accessible, adaptable, and future-ready than ever before.”

The company says ‘productivity’ is the main feature of the S6 with print speeds of up to 500 mm/s and 50,000 mm/s2 acceleration with the new UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner – up to 4x faster print times than its predecessor. It also features UltiMaker’s dual extrusion capabilities for multi-material printing, supported by a single material station, and users can also choose from two different types of build plates including flexible for ease of use and a glass plate for applications in industries such as medical or food-packaging where enhanced hygiene is essential.

UltiMaker has also placed its focus on quality with manufacturing taking place at its facilities in the Netherlands under ISO 9001 for Quality Management and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management by BSI Group certifications, citing the demands of its customers in industries such as defence and aerospace. It’s also the first of its machines to come with an extended two-year warranty.

The S6 follows the launch of the UltiMaker S8 back in March, the first system to feature the Cheetah motion planner, with a productivity level of four times that of its predecessor, the UltiMaker S7.