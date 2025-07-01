UltiMaker launches MakerBot Nebula AI-powered differentiated learning platform

× Expand UltiMaker

UltiMaker has announced the beta launch of MakerBot Nebula, an AI-powered differentiated learning platform that combines 3D printing, educator support, and personalised learning for students.

Designed specifically for classrooms, MakerBot Nebula has been designed to help teachers easily deliver creative learning experiences that 'make a lasting impact.'

Described as an end-to-end learning experience, MakerBot Nebula is proffered as a solution that can meet the growing demand for 'easy-to-use, scalable, student-centred learning solutions.' It is said to create an environment where educators can expand instruction, with every student’s journey being personalised thanks to a set of AI agents that provide support for educators by providing them with more visibility into student performance.

MakerBot Nebula's Learning Station, Experience Builder, and Funding Assistant tools allow educators to develop their skills, build student-centred learning pathways, and access grant opportunities. With Learning Station, teachers can learn how to set up and operate UltiMaker and MakerBot 3D printers, apply classroom best practices, and explore design thinking - though printer-specific advanced troubleshooting and course certificates will not be available in the beta version. Experience Builder helps teachers turn their instructional goals into 'dynamic, differentiated learning journeys' with the platform offering support for student pacing, style, and progress tracking. Funding Assistant, meanwhile, has been designed to provide access to funding and resources, often considered a barrier to bringing technology into the classroom. MakerBot Nebula includes a built-in Funding Assistant that connects educators to relevant grant opportunities and helps them through the grant writing process. Teachers answer a few questions and receive AI-assisted guidance in drafting strong applications, directly in the platform. In beta, only MakerBot Grants will be available, with more opportunities to come.

“MakerBot has always believed in learning through making. We’ve seen, firsthand, how 3D printing brings STEM learning into the classroom, opening doors to design thinking and problem-solving,” said Dottie Stewart, VP Sales America & Global Education Strategy at UltiMaker. “But as classrooms become more demanding and students’ needs more diverse, tools alone aren’t going to be enough. That’s why we created MakerBot Nebula, a new kind of learning platform that connects technology, pedagogy, and creativity in one seamless experience.”

Alongside the launch of the beta version of the MakerBot Nebula platform, the MakerBot Grants, as part of the MakerBot Gives Back Initiative, are now open for applications. These grants are eligible to all K-12 educators in the United States and Canada, and would provide them with everything they need to bring 3D printing into their classrooms, whether they are experienced or just starting out.

Valued at over $4,000, each grant includes:

- One MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer

- 20 spools of PLA filament

- One copy of the MakerBot Educators Guidebook

- Classroom Certification (seats for one teacher and 30 students)

- A three-year UltiMakerCare service plan for the MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer

“With MakerBot Nebula, we’re combining 15 years of classroom experience with the power of AI to deliver a platform that truly adapts to how teachers teach and students learn,” added Andrea Zermeño, MakerBot Education Manager at UltiMaker. “MakerBot Nebula is designed to support customised learning journeys, empower educators, and bring creative, hands-on education to life in ways that are personal, flexible, and impactful. We aim to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, creators, and thinkers, by giving them the tools to bring ideas to life.”