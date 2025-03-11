UltiMaker boosts 3D printing speeds and productivity with UltiMaker S8

× Expand UltiMaker

UltiMaker has launched the UltiMaker S8, its latest 3D printer designed to raise 3D printing speeds and productivity.

The desktop 3D printing brand says this dual extrusion fused filament fabrication system has been built for speed, promising maximum print speeds of up to 500mm/s print and acceleration up to 50,000mm/s², and a productivity level of four times that of its predecessor, the UltiMaker S7. While it takes a similar form factor to the S7, these improvements are said to have been made possible with the introduction of a newly developed electronics platform—said to offer five times the processing power of the S7—alongside high flow print cores, improved feeder system, and new UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, which UltiMaker says can deliver precision of 0.15mm ± 0.15% and eliminate issues associated with fast print speeds such as ringing, blobs, and mechanical stress.

“We believe that the UltiMaker S8 sets a new standard in 3D printing, building on the legacy of the S series with significant improvements,” said Marc Uyttenboogaard, Product Manager at UltiMaker. “We have engineered the S8 to provide faster printing speeds, improved reliability and precision, robust security features, enhanced connectivity, and dual-material capabilities. Integrated with Digital Factory and Cura, the S8 offers users a simple, secure, and efficient 3D printing experience.”

Speaking further to TCT over email, Uyttenboogaard described the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner as "the real star of the show" and "results in a better print experience overall." He also said UltiMaker is "looking at implementing this new standard (UltiMaker Cheetah) in all future products."

On launching a new system in an increasingly competitive desktop 3D printing space, Uyttenboogaard added, "I believe that the S8 is the best and fastest dual material printer currently out there. Add the UltiMaker ecosystem of software, materials, and support, and the S8 offers an unique and seamless printing experience."

UltiMaker S8

The UltiMaker S8 can run multiple materials in a single print job and is compatible with hundreds of filaments from the UltiMaker Marketplace, including the new UltiMaker Nylon CF Slide, a PFAS-free Nylon 612 CF copolymer designed for industrial applications requiring wear resistance and temperature resistance of up to 180°C. The S8 also introduces hot-swappable AA+ and CC+ print cores, which provide 2.5x more flow and greater efficiency when printing with composite and engineering-grade materials, and a newly designed hardened feeder module, which offers better material control for reliable performance at high speeds. The S8 can also be integrated with the UltiMaker Digital Factory so that users can remotely manage their print jobs easily and securely. It also comes with optimised print and material profile settings inside the latest Cura 5.10 beta release.

“We are thrilled to add the UltiMaker S8, the next generation in our popular S series, to our growing 3D printing ecosystem,” said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO at UltiMaker. “The S8 reflects our commitment to providing solutions that enable businesses to innovate and grow. Built with our customers in mind, UltiMaker’s ecosystem is designed to enhance production while also providing lasting value for customers and partners.”

The S8 builds on UltiMaker's focus on speed and industrial applications since the 2022 merger of Ultimaker and MakerBot brands. In one of the biggest additive manufacturing mergers of that year, MakerBot products underwent a relaunch at the end of 2023 as an education-focused arm, which saw the launch of the MarkerBot Sketch Sprint—another machine centred on speed, promising a 'new standard for speed, safety and accessibility'—while Ultimaker cemented its position as the industrial arm of the company with last year's launch of the Factor 4, a direct drive dual extrusion-based platform designed for 'light industrial applications'.