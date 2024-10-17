UltiMaker teases faster 3D printing

× Expand UltiMaker

UltiMaker has shared a teaser of its latest 3D printing hardware, promising ‘faster speeds’ and ‘more possibilities.’

The desktop 3D printing brand posted a video to X showing a close up of a print head building a part that reads ‘MakerBot October 22.20.24’, and an enclosed filament spool attached to a white machine. The short 18 second clip ends with a MakerBot logo, suggesting the new product will come from the MakerBot line of the amalgamated UltiMaker’s portfolio.

UltiMaker introduced its most recent piece of hardware back in April, a dual-extrusion platform called Factor 4 designed for ‘light industrial applications. Speaking to TCT at the time, Andrea Gasperini, Product Manager, B2B Solutions at UltiMaker explained that the Factor 4 had it roots in UltiMaker’s S Series but “was designed to be something very new.” When asked about whether the Factor 4 signalled the start of a new product series from the company, Gasperini simply said “We are always evaluating new products to better support our customers’ needs.”

The need UltiMaker appears to be addressing with this launch is speed. Setting itself a launch date of October 22nd, the post reads: “Get ready—something new is coming. Expect faster print speeds, more possibilities, and the power to bring your ideas to life faster than ever."

In 2022, Ultimaker and MakerBot brands came together to form UltiMaker, in one of the biggest additive manufacturing mergers of that year. Since then, its S Series products, originally from its Ultimaker arm, have been positioned as more industrial-focused solutions with enhancements that are said to have already doubled its printing speeds, while its MakerBot line underwent a relaunch at the end of 2023 as an education-focused 3D printing brand.

According to the latest report from market intelligence provider CONTEXT published earlier this week, while shipments of professional class 3D printers – in which most UltiMaker products sit – have dipped over the last few quarters, the company has remained one of the top two global vendors in this price class, alongside Formlabs.