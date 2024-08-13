Unusual Machines to use HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to produce drone components

× Expand Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc. has adopted HP's Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology for the production of drone components.

The company will use Forecast3D's MJF capacity to manufacture parts primarily for its First-Person View drones, which are known for their demanding performance and durability requirements.

Having worked with HP to identify suitable applications, Unusual Machines has also established, after extensive testing, that TPU materials are the optimal choice for drone production due to their 'exceptional resilience.'

"In order for our products to remain competitively priced while moving production to the U.S., we have to use innovative production processes,” said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "The implementation of HP's advanced 3D printing technology is not only helping us control costs, but allows us to create higher quality products capable of meeting the performance demands of FPV drones."

“At HP, we believe 3D printing is a catalyst for innovation, which is why we are excited to partner with Unusual Machines and bring Multi Jet Fusion technology to shape the future of drone manufacturing”, added Brian Ingold, Head of Go-to-Market Solutions, HP Personalization & 3D Printing. Together, we are setting a new standard in drone production, performance, and quality assurance, which we are eager to see evolve and grow.”

Unusual Machines has confirmed that parts manufactured using HP’s MJF technology for its SkyLite drone are now available for purchase, with all future SkyLite drones being produced using these advanced 3D printed components.