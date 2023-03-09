Wematter launches entry-level versions of Gravity SLS 3D printers

× Expand Wematter

Wematter has announced the launch of its entry-level Gravity Essential Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer series.

The Gravity Essential and Gravity Essential+ are available at a significant cost reduction of up to 63% and have been designed to allow users to easily upgrade to the Gravity Enterprise should they wish to take advantage of the full capabilities of Wematter’s SLS technology.

Described as ‘stripped down’ versions of the Gravity Enterprise, Wematter believes the Essential models are ‘prefer for companies purchasing their first 3D printer.’ The Essential models are equipped with a 300 x 300 x 150 mm build volume and supported by Wematter’s Density powder cleaning station, Inertia powder collection unit, and the Deep Space software which enables remote control of the 3D printing system.

Like the Gravity Enterprise, they have also been designed for office installation with a form factor that allows the machine to pass through a standard indoor door. In addition to their small stature, the Essential series printers are CE marked and approved for use in ‘normal premisses.’ No three-phase current, separate ventilation or special connections are required to operate the printers.

Users of the Essential series will also have the opportunity to upgrade to Wematter’s flagship Enterprise platforms. With this upgrade, customers can access a larger 300 x 300 x 300 build volume, a compressed air option for the Density powder cleaning station, a larger material selection, inert atmosphere, a higher degree of compaction, and a higher recyclability of powder. The upgrade is facilitated by a remote software update.

Wematter is making the Gravity Essential and Gravity Essential+ available for 59,000 EUR and 80,000 EUR, respectively, with the Gravity Enterprise available at 125,000 EUR.

