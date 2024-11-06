Xenia Materials launches four new FFF 3D printing materials ahead of Formnext

Expand Xenia Materials

Xenia Materials will introduce a new range of filaments for FFF 3D printing at Formnext 2024.

A global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic materials, Xenia has recently expanded into the additive manufacturing market with its 3DF materials portfolio.

The four new materials it will launch at Formnext are said to reflect the company's commitment to lightweight, performing and sustainable materials, and will deliver properties such as exceptional strength and chemical resistance.

Among the materials to be showcased by Xenia Materials at Formnext are XECARB SL 3DF, XELIGHT 3DF, XECARB 45 3DF and XEGREEN 23 3DF.

XECARB SL 3DF features a 100% a bio-based PA11 polymer matrix that is reinforced with 15% carbon fibre. This filament is said to offer exceptional strength and lightness, reaching a density of 0.99 g/cm³ thanks to Xenia's SuperLight Technology.

Xenia's XELIGHT 3DF material combines PEBA's flexibility and impact resistance with Xenia's 'specialised engineering' to achieve a density value of 0.87 g/cm³ and is said to be ideal for parts that demand flexibility and lightweight performance.

XECARB 45 3DF, meanwhile, integrates 10% carbon fibre into a structurally modified PVDF base and has been designed for applications that require structural integrity and resistance to chemically aggressive environments.

Finally, XEGREEN 23 3DF has been developed from 'rigorously selected' 100% recycled polymers and fibres and is based on a 20% carbon fibre reinforced PETG. It is said to provide mechanical strength and lightweight properties while meeting sustainability objectives, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious manufacturers, per Xenia.

Xenia will highlight its new range of materials at Formnext in hall 12.1, stand G48.