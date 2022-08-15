Xenon arc partners with Braskem to bring new 3D printing materials to market in North America

× Expand Braskem + Xenon arc Braskem and Xenon arc

Xenon arc, a technology-enabled services provider, and Braskem, a polyolefins producer and producer of industrial-scale biopolymers, have launched Braskem3D, a direct-to-consumer technology platform that the companies have created to simplify and accelerate the accessibility of Braskem’s 3D materials to the North American market.

Braskem recently launched new polyethylene (PE) and glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene (PP) 3D printing filaments, compatible with various FDM machines.

Using Xenon arc’s directibility solution, Braskem will pair its team of thermoplastic experts with an e-commerce platform to maximise the use of data and technology to drive alignment and brand loyalty across strategic and small to medium-sized business customer segments.

“We are pleased to partner with Braskem, a forward-thinking company who shares our commitment to utilising advanced technology to build a sustainable future,” said Alyssa Cunnington, Chief Operating Officer at Xenon arc.

Cunnington continued: “Coupling Braskem and Xenon arc’s digital-first, data-driven philosophy with a strong commitment to developing greater customer intimacy opens both organisations to endless growth opportunities.”

One of the aims of Braskem is to become the world leader in sustainable chemistry and to strengthen the entire petrochemical chain. It currently supports technology and innovation to achieve sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics.

The company aims to make polypropylene, polyethylene, recycled and bio-based filaments, powders, and pellets easily accessible to the additive manufacturing industry.

“Directibility was engineered for convenience and sustainability,” said Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing. “All our inventory, logistics, analytics, and client communication systems are integrated into one fully integrated and professionally supported online e-commerce platform.”

Vagnozzi added: “From product discovery through purchase and post-tale support we can deliver a better overall experience for our clients.”

Braskem offers materials across 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and High-Speed Pellet Extrusion. The company has decades of experience in materials science and product development in its 3D printing labs.

