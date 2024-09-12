Xolo launches new Volumetric Printing machine

× Expand Xolo

Xolo has introduced the Xube² 3D Volumetric Printing system, with the company promising 'unparalleled speed and resolution.'

Volumetric 3D printing allows objects to be built in a single, layer-free process, and is said to offer significant speed and material efficiency advantages.

Xolo's Xolography technology has been developed to deliver high precision by projecting light with two wavelengths into resin inside sealed cuvettes, enabling the rapid creation of complex structures. This method is said to be ideal for printing biocompatible materials and hydrogels, as well as technical objects, like optical elements with smooth surfaces. High-viscosity materials can be printed without support structures, allowing for isotropic material properties and high-performance direct oligomer printing. This makes Xolography particularly useful for scientific research and advanced manufacturing.

The Xube² caters to research needs from small to large-scale constructs, with a quick-change cuvette holder making transitions between projects seamless. Custom cuvettes, meanwhile, allow every dimension of the build volume to be tailored to the specific requirements of each project—up to 30 x 50 x 80 mm. A range of resolution settings - listed below - help researchers to create intricate and highly detailed structures.

30x50 mm² at 15 µm (x,y)

20x35 mm² at 10 µm (x,y)

10x17 mm² at 5 µm (x,y)

Xolo's Xube² system also supports quick switching between 375 nm and 405 nm light sheet modules, providing full compatibility with xolo's dual-colour photoinitiators. This versatility allows researchers to utilise both current and future photoinitiators, broadening the scope of applications and ensuring future-proof flexibility. Precise environmental control offers temperature regulations, which is critical for fine-tuning the properties of photoinitiators and photopolymers—essential for experiments involving live cells and sensitive materials.

On the software side, Xolo has developed an entirely redesigned software that allows users to control every aspect of the printing process, giving them the ability to adjust parameters down to the individual voxel.

The hardware, finally, is said to be modular with a spacious interior facilitating easier maintenance, better calibration and superior print results. Every part of the printer can be easily exchanged and there is ample room to integrate custom sensors and devices.