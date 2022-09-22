Zortrax introduces Inkspire 2 LCD 3D printer

× Expand Zortrax

Zortrax has announced the launch of the Inkspire 2 LCD 3D printing system, as well as new Cleaning and Curing Stations.

The company believes the new resin-based solution combines precision with high speed, while also being compatible with high-grade engineering resins from the likes of Henkel Loctite and BASF Forward AM.

Zortrax’s latest 3D printing system boasts a 192 x 120 x 280 mm build volume, a proprietary light engine to provide the same levels of UV exposure across the entire print envelope, and an ‘easy, automated, user-friendly’ operation. There are also four resin lines dedicated to the Inkspire 2: eleastomeric resins, rigid/tough resins, castable resins and basic resins, with more to be added in the future. The printing parameters for every resin introduced to this portfolio will undergo a thorough validation process to certify their mechanical and thermal properties.

Other features of the Inkspire 2 include a resin level sensor to measure the amount of resin needed to print a certain model and inform the operator when there is not enough liquid in the vat. HEPA filters, meanwhile, absorb chemical particles during printing and an automated post-processing workflow helps to remove excess resin and help achieve the targeted mechanical properties of parts.

“What we aimed at, while working on the Inkspire 2, was creating an innovative resin 3D printer advanced enough to serve the most durable resins on the market,” commented Artur Chendoszko, Resin Technology Leader at Zortrax. “Similarly crucial for us was also delivering the highest quality across the entire platform and making the process as automated and clean as possible. We’ve reached this goal through a series of high-end features introduced in the Inkspire 2. It is now able to serve resins originally dedicated to other technologies, like DLP, and 3D print the most demanding engineering resins by leading worldwide resin manufacturers, like Henkel/Loctite and BASF Forward AM. The Inkspire 2 also stands out with its high automation and uniform quality of prints at every point of the build platform.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.