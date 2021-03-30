PostProcess Technologies' products to be distributed into Turkey & Israel through new partnerships

× Expand Ballistic Bit PostProcess In their Israel office, Ballistic Bit employees display finished parts from their in-house printers.

PostProcess Technologies has expanded its global reach to 30 countries after announcing partnerships with Promakim and Ballistic Bit.

Promakim will represent PostProcess and its extensive product range in Turkey, while Ballistic Bit will serve the Israeli market as a cohort to Excelencia-Tech, another of the post-processing company’s distributors.

PostProcess Technologies’ product portfolio extends across extrusion, resin and powder-based 3D printing technologies, featuring support and powder removal as well as surface treatment solutions. The company’s hardware products are also supported by its proprietary AUTOMAT3D and CONNECT3D software tools. These products will now be accessible in two new regions as PostProcess Technologies expands its distributor network to 20 partners.

“From day one, we have embraced a global focus on revolutionising additive, and we’re proud to have established a diverse portfolio of 20 distributors from four continents,” commented PostProcess Technologies Managing Director Bruno Bourguet. “With their dedication to cutting-edge technologies, we are positive that Promakim and Ballistic Bit will be excellent additions to our existing network.”

Promakim has been working within the 3D printing space since 2014, representing brands such as Markforged, Nexa3D, Materialise and now PostProcess Technologies. The company serves the defence, aerospace, automotive, medical and consumer goods sectors in Turkey and neighbouring countries.

“We are very excited for our new collaboration with PostProcess as we embrace the ideology that post-printing is just as important as 3D print production,” said Ali Oguz, co-founder of Promakim. “Therefore, with PostProcess, we will achieve our goal of making the support removal and surface finishing processes for printed parts easier, more consistent and more efficient.”

Ballistic Bit, meanwhile, will distribute PostProcess’ products in Israel, complementing its range of industrial 3D printing systems, which are deployed in architecture, civil engineering and R&D environments.

“Ballistic Bit and PostProcess are presenting a valuable solution for small and large manufacturers who are producing with a large array of materials and technologies,” offered Matan Weinstein, Business Sales and Applications Manager at Ballistic Bit. “With PostProcess, we were able to find not only a great solution but a strong company with professionals and, more importantly, wonderful people.”

