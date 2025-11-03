Precision Plastics Australia launches DesignLab.au platform for additive manufacture of home decor products

× Expand Precision Plastics Australia

Precision Plastics Australia has launched a new collaborative venture connecting international 3D product designers, Australian additive manufacturing expertise, and a 'growing network' of national retail partners.

DesignLab.au is born from Precision Plastics' 3D print farm and high-volume 3D production capability. Combining this capacity with a 'global design mindset', Precision Plastics is hoping the DesignLab.au platform can deliver Australian-made, high-quality home décor products to life.

The platform is keen to champion homegrown manufacturing and distribution excellence, with every product design being developed for just-in-time production using Precision Plastics Australia’s advanced production processes. With established retail partnerships and an 'ever-expanding network of creative collaborators,' DesignLab.au is inviting designers, retailers, and consumers to be part of 'Australia’s design, production, and distribution renaissance.'

“DesignLab.au was built on a simple idea — that world-class design doesn’t have to be manufactured overseas,” said Dr Craig Morrison, Founder of Precision Plastics and DesignLab.au. “By combining global creative talent with our advanced local production and retailer network, we’re proving that innovation, sustainability, and style can thrive together — right here at home in Australia.”

“We’re incredibly proud to support the world’s next generation of designers, while giving local retailers access to exclusive, locally produced homeware collections that customers love,” Morrison added. “DesignLab.au isn’t just about products — it’s about reshaping how design and scalable just-in-time 3D production work together for a more creative, connected future.”