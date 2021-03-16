Primus Aerospace adopts VELO3D Sapphire system to produce titanium aerospace & defence components

× Expand Primus Aerospace VELO3D

Primus Aerospace has acquired a VELO3D Sapphire metal 3D printing system supporting Ti6AI4V as it joins the company’s partner network.

Based in Colorado, Primus Aerospace is a leading contract manufacturing company serving the aerospace, defence and space markets, with clients including Lockheed, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Raytheon.

The Ti6AI4V Sapphire system is expected to be delivered to Primus’ Golden, Colorado facility in Q1 of 2021 and will be harnessed to produce cube satellites, hypersonics, turbine engines and other flight-critical components. With this added 3D printing capability, Primus is hoping to be able to tackle previously impossible geometries, optimise current solutions and explore novel aerospace applications.

“Primus is proud to be a leader in this manufacturing category,” commented Gary Vaillancourt, Vice President of Engineering & Technical Sales. “Our customers require maximum performance of their aerospace-related systems and, together with VELO3D, we can redefine what is possible in manufacturing through advanced AM technology.”

“Primus Aerospace is an excellent partner for us with their customer focus, commitment to innovation, and adoption of leading-edge technology,” added Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “Our capabilities will help them deliver to engineers and supply chain managers the part designs they want, not the limited part geometries that other commodity-AM suppliers say they can have. The synergies between our two companies will support developers of new products to optimise their designs without compromise or restraint.”

