Protolabs increases metal additive manufacturing capacity with purchase of four Colibrium Additive M2 3D printers

Expand Colibrium Additive

Protolabs has installed four new Colibrium Additive M2 metal 3D printers to increase its metal additive manufacturing capacity in the US.

It comes in line with rising domestic demand for metal 3D printed parts, the company says.

With the new M2 machines, Protolabs expects to produce complex, lightweight structures for industries such as the medical device, aerospace, and defence sectors.

The new printers were installed at a recently opened Raleigh, N.C., facility dedicated to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) printing. The facility is said to be one of the largest of its kind in the nation, spanning 120,000 sq. ft. and featuring nearly 40 DMLS printers, with production capacity of more than 8,000 parts monthly.

“Protolabs’ comprehensive additive manufacturing capabilities have made us the preferred partner for 3D‑printed parts in the U.S,” said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of Protolabs. “We’re sustaining our lead by listening to our customers and responding by investing in technologies that will continue to drive innovation.”

Protolabs also recently gained ISO 13485 certification for its DMLS production facility and AS9100D for aerospace manufacturing.

“Fundamentally, Protolabs’ 3D printing capacity, expertise, and reputation for speed and quality offer a compelling combination for businesses in these sectors, whether it be rapid prototyping or final production,” said Kenny Capps, Director of 3D Printing Manufacturing Operations at Protolabs.