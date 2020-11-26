Rösler opens new 3D printing post-processing test and training centre

× Expand Rösler Rosler AM Solutions test and training centre

Rösler AM Solutions has announced the opening of a 4,000-square-metre 3D printing post-processing test and training centre in Untermerzbach, Germany.

The facility is said to be equipped with state-of-the-art engineering software, various 3D printing systems and a range of post-processing machinery, while air intake and venting systems have been installed to ensure temperature and humidity levels are maintained in the pressure area. With this set-up, the company believes it will be better able to develop process for the post-processing of products manufactured with 3D printing.

Post-processing equipment installed at the site includes Rösler’s own S1, S2 and S3 models for surface finishing and M1, M2 and M3 models for powder removal, as well as platforms from PostProcess Technologies and GPAINNOVA, both of whom are partners to AM Solutions. From PostProcess, the DECI, DECI Duo, DEMI, DEMI 4000, Forti and RADOR platforms have been installed, as have GPAINNOVA’s DLyte1l, DLyte10l, DLyte100l, DLyte10.000 and DLyte PRO500 systems.

The 3D printing area of the centre is said to be separated by material categories and placed in vibration absorbing areas. Printing platforms include the EOS M290, a Stratasys Objet 260, a HP Jet Fusion 3D 5200 and an unnamed FDM printer. Supporting this array of 3D printing and post-process equipment is NX CAD software from Siemens and a GOM 3D scanner which is used for precise optimisation of engineering operations and quality control.

Rösler believes with this equipment, it will become an ideal partner for the development and optimisation of customer specific processes.

“It is our declared goal to develop the best possible process solutions for our customers,” commented Manuel Laux, Head of AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology. “To do this, we must be able to fully understand every detail of the additive manufacturing process and must actually be in a position to demonstrate the various manufacturing stages. Only with such a hands-on approach will we be able to take into account all the facets of additive manufacturing.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.