Rösler Group's AM Solutions service provider adopts PostProcess Technologies DECI Duo for metal surface finishing

PostProcess Technologies has announced a new Rösler Group company has adopted its automated metal surface finishing platform.

AM Solutions, an Italian manufacturing service partner, has integrated the DECI Duo system to ‘maximise the number of possible finishing options’ for its customers, while also facilitating the set-up of hybrid and tailored processes. The company expects the DECI Duo to help it address the complex metal geometries required in industries like aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

PostProcess Technologies’ DECI Duo system has been invested in by AM Solutions to develop ‘more replicable and high-quality finishes’ on treated parts. It is powered by PostProcess’ Thermal Atomized Fusillade (TAF) technology which, when teamed with the company’s AUTOMAT3D software, combines chemistries and suspended solid media to direct three axes of motion while precisely controlling flow, heat, liquid and air pressure. AM Solutions believes these capabilities will allow it to treat and finish a range of metal surfaces, from honeycomb structures to fine-feature details, enhancing the services it provides to its industrial customer base.

“With the DECI Duo, we have an additional innovative solution to develop tailor-made and hybrid processes, delivering high-quality finishing results for complex metal parts to our customers,” commented Ubaldo Concilio, General Manager of AM Solutions. “It is our main goal to deliver the top-tier results that meet the unique needs of our customers and the new finishing technology will help us to achieve these goals.”

“We truly consider the DECI Duo to be a game-changer for consistent additive metal surface finishing, and are thrilled to see AM Solutions leverage its full power for its newly opened service bureau in Italy,” added Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director at PostProcess Technologies. “Together, we look forward to helping customers scale their metal AM operations.”

