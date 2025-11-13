Rapid Fusion introduces containerised hybrid CNC & 3D printing platform

× Expand Rapid Fusion

Rapid Fusion will launch a deployable hybrid manufacturing system that can be set up in 25 minutes at Formnext next week.

Following the launch of its 3-in-1 Medusa system earlier this year, Rapid Fusion has sought to release a hybrid CNC and 3D printing machine.

The company believes its new solution – Cerberus – will ‘change the way production parts are made in remote areas.’ Cerberus is a containerised machine ‘with every millimetre designed for rapid deployment, rugged operation and uncompromising performance.’ It boasts a build volume of 1200mm3, a pellet throughput of up to 17kg per hour, and 3kW of continuous spindle power. The machine offers bulk material compatibility, so any local polymers can be used, while operating up to 500°C for advanced composite production. It also benefits from dual independent heads to ensure zero downtime.

Rapid Fusion suggests Cerberus will be suitable for application in remote construction sites, disaster zones, desert forward bases and arctic oil platforms. Rapid Fusion CTO Martin Jewell has led the development of the new product, harnessing his experience of three tours of Afghanistan while serving in the Royal Engineers for a decade. He also sought the perspectives of several defence companies, with the need for rapid deployment being a common piece of feedback.

The company has thus taken the functionality of its Medusa platforms and adapted it into a containerised system that can ‘be set up anywhere in the world.’

“The system has been designed to deliver reliable performance in demanding, high-tempo environments – always built with operational resilience in mind,” said Jewell. “We’ve developed several modular enhancements that buyers can choose from to make the system energy independent, achieve compressed air where none is available, and access intelligence anywhere through Bob – our AI-powered operating system.”

Jake Hand, Rapid Fusion CEO, added: “There are lots of deployment scenarios where Cerberus can make a real difference. We initially looked at how it would work in producing replacement parts for military and defence or creating custom tooling and fixtures. It then broadened out to disaster response and the ability to make medical supplies quickly, and eliminating helicopter logistics for polymer parts used in oil and gas. The reality is there are many more scenarios where our technology can be used.”

Rapid Fusion will demonstrate Cerberus at Formnext, with pre-orders opening up once production starts in December.