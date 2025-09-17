RAPID + TCT 2026: Speak at North America’s largest AM and industrial 3D printing event

× Expand RAPID + TCT

The RAPID + TCT 2026 call for speakers is now open. This is your opportunity to join over 200 experts in presenting almost 100 hours of learning at North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, taking place April 13–16, 2026 in Boston, MA.

SME and TCT are currently seeking dynamic and engaging speakers with world class insights to share in the following areas:

Applications and Case Studies – Our applications tracks are some of our most well attended sessions. If you are working on something unique and groundbreaking, then we absolutely want to hear from you. This year our application tracks are Aerospace, Transportation, Healthcare, Defence, Energy and Consumer Products.

New for 2026 - Essential AM – We all know that buying a machine is only the first step towards optimizing additive manufacturing for an organization. Essential AM shines the spotlight on the critical support elements and considerations that facilitate a successful deployment and emerging areas of importance in AM. Tracks include Economics & Justification, AI in AM, Serial Manufacturing, Standards & Repeatability, DfAM, 3D Scanning & Metrology and Post Processing.

Research & Development – In this part of the conference we focus on new and novel processes and materials. We also want to hear about significant developments to existing processes and materials. In short, this is where our delegates come to learn what the future looks like, and we would like you to showcase your research in two tracks, namely Materials Development and Process Development.

As an approved speaker at RAPID + TCT you can establish yourself as a thought leader in the industry and secure a complimentary conference pass worth $1,500 that enables you to network and collaborate with thousands of like-minded professionals.

Submission Process

Submissions are via our online submission site and must be completed no later than October 17, 2025. You must provide a title, presentation abstract (maximum 300 words), speaker biography (maximum 175 words), and a high-resolution headshot.

Commercial and sales submissions will immediately be disqualified. The presentation format has been extended for 2026 to 30 minutes. Time for questions should be built into the 30 minutes if you wish to take questions from the audience.

Abstract Review Process

Submissions are reviewed and vetted by the RAPID + TCT Event Advisor panel, which is made up of respected technical experts representing the manufacturing industry, academic institutions, and government agencies. Their decision to accept or decline is final.

Abstracts will be reviewed and scored against the following criteria: originality, impartiality, objectives of presentation, target audience, technical level and evidence and credibility so please ensure your abstract addresses these areas, competition for acceptance is fierce.

Submit your abstract here.