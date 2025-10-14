Renishaw renews partnership with British Cycling in prep for 2028 Summer Olympics

× Expand Renishaw

Renishaw has announced it is once again teaming up with British Cycling as it gears up to compete in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

It’s the third time the UK metal additive manufacturing company has supported the team throughout its Olympic and Paralympic cycle, having supplied over 1,000 prevision components across 32 bikes for last year’s Games in Paris.

The teams are said to be using their renewed partnership to work on aerodynamics, mechanical optimisation, and strength-to-weight engineering through advanced manufacturing techniques, with the first 12 months focused on R&D. Previous parts developed for the team include custom 3D printed titanium cranks and an aerodynamic seat post designed to allow air to flow directly through the centre of the bike.

“This is the point where we start rethinking what’s possible,” said Ben Collins, Lead Additive Manufacturing Applications Engineer at Renishaw. “In these early stages, we are not just tweaking existing designs — we are challenging ideas, experimenting with form and function and asking how engineering can once again move the needle for the Great Britain Cycling Team.”

Per a press release, Renishaw said the initial development phase will be followed by low-volume 3D printed production runs for newly developed components, ready for testing.

Stephen Park CBE, Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, said of the team’s partnership with Renishaw: “The team’s engineering insight and capabilities help us stay ahead of the competition and this makes a real difference when it comes to winning on the world stage. We’re proud to be partnering with Renishaw for a third time to push the boundaries of what’s possible for British athletes as we support their quest for gold medals.”