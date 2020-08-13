RIZE launches RIZIUM Glass Fiber composite material for full-colour 3D printing

× Expand RIZE RIZIUM Glass Fiber hip-assembly.

3D printer manufacturer RIZE has announced the availability of its RIZIUM Glass Fiber (GF) material, a composite filament suitable for full-colour 3D printing.

The material is said to provide high-dimensional stability with high stiffness, and its stability over large build volumes makes it suitable for large prints, particularly functional full-colour prototyping.

The material is available for use on RIZE’s full suite of desktop Augmented Polymer Deposition 3D printers which combine plastic material extrusion with inkjet printing, including the XRIZE, and also extends to RIZIUM Alliance industry partner systems such as the recent RIZE 2XC developed with Sindoh.

“We like the print reliability that RIZIUM Glass Fiber delivers to the RIZE product line. Azoth can be confident in the quality and strength of RIZIUM GF parts. Being able to transform 3D rendered models into accurate full-colour parts is something our customers love,” said Ronnie Sherrer, application engineer at technology provider Azoth, which last year reported how it had transformed its spare part supply chain with RIZE 3D printing.

RIZIUM Glass Fiber is based on RIZE’s unique cyclic olefin-based matrix which offers extremely low moisture absorption and high chemical resistance and does not release emissions at extrusion temperatures. The material also joins a growing list of RIZE products to obtain UL GREENGUARD Certification, based on the ANSI/CAN/UL 2904 Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions from 3D Printers, which confirms it is safe for use in enclosed spaces such as offices and schools.

“Until now, full-colour 3D printing applications could only deliver weak approximations of the original, and users often avoided large parts or complex geometries because they could warp or crack,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We’re delighted to help drive a renaissance in industrial manufacturing with better 3D printing materials and technology. With RIZIUM Glass Fiber’s high dimensional stability and durability, and UL GREENGUARD Certification for low chemical emissions, users have the flexibility to expand the applications suitable for 3D printing.”

Kalambi also added that we can expect more news soon about further expansions to the RIZIUM Alliance, which gives hardware partners access to the RIZE materials on their own platforms.