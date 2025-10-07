Safran Aircraft Engines installs 3 Lithoz ceramic 3D printers to support manufacture of casting parts for future aircraft engines

× Expand Lithoz

Safran Aircraft Engines has acquired three CeraFab System S65 3D printers from Lithoz to support the serial production of casting parts for future generation aircraft engines.

Installed at a Safran facility in Gennervilliers, near Paris, the aerospace manufacturer will use the printers to produce complex casting cores at industrial scale.’

Safran believes the 3D printed cores will be able to meet the high cooling demands of next-generation aircraft turbine blades. The company has been working with Lithoz for two years to co-develop a combination of Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology and ceramic-formulations, resulting in what they describe as a ‘repeatable and scalable solution’.

As Safran strives to increase the high-pressure turbine inlet temperature for future engine generations, it has deemed a need to implement more complex cooling channels during the casting process. The aerospace company says that Lithoz’s LCM has reached a ‘level of complexity for casting cores previously unattainable’ with traditional ceramic manufacturing processes.

As it installs the three Lithoz machines, Safran has cited the technology’s performance and short production times as particular points of interest, while also crediting Lithoz’s high-level technical skills with the progress so far made. The ergonomics and software functions of Lithoz’ offering are also said to have been adapted to meet aeronautical traceability requirements.

“The installation of these three CeraFab S65 printers is a true milestone for both Lithoz and the aerospace industry,” Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO, said. “As Safran Aircraft Engines moves forward to further develop their serial additive manufacturing process for ceramic casting cores, Lithoz remains strongly committed to providing our constant support in this important project.”