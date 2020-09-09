Sartori adopts SLM Solutions metal 3D printing technology for medical device production

× Expand SLM Solutions 280 2.0 machine

Brazilian medical manufacturer Sartori has invested in SLM Solutions’ SLM 280 metal 3D printing system to produce medical implants and instruments.

Sartori has made the move to acquire an SLM Solutions platform to address an expected growth in demand of economically produced medical devices within Brazil. The company also wanted to take advantage of 3D printing’s ability to build complex geometries and integrate functional elements like porous structures for enhanced osseointegration.

Over the course of its 20 years in business, Sartori has manufactured and delivered orthopaedic implants and instruments for a range of surgeons, while also working closely with national and international regulatory bodies, such as Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) to qualify manufacturing systems and protect public health via the approval of medical devices. Having now adopted SLM Solutions’ selective laser melting technology, the company will continue in its efforts to provide safe and effective medical device, albeit with the aim of reducing costs and enhancing functionality.

“Additive manufacturing gives us the possibility to provide implants and instruments with functional integration that enable improved surgical outcomes, improving patients’ lives,” commented Sartori CEO Luiz Guilherme. “We decided to work with SLM machines because they provide process safety due to the closed-loop powder handling and have a sintered wall in the process chamber that improves gas flow and part quality. The part quality achieved with the SLM 280 was a decisive advantage us.”

“The expert team at SLM Solutions supports customers to build programmes for the qualified serial production of medical devices safely and efficiently,” added Welodimer Neustädter Jr of INFOCUS, the company representing SLM Solutions in Brazil. “Working closely together with our colleagues at SLM Solutions, we are pleased to team up with Sartori to build a successful SLM healthcare programme to enhance the clinical outcomes for patients throughout the region.”