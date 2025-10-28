Saudi Electric Company acquires 30% stake in 3D System's NAMI joint venture with Dussur

Saudi Electric Company has acquired a 30% stake in the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Company (NAMI) joint venture between 3D Systems and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur).

NAMI was set up in 2022 by 3D Systems, along with the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, and SABIC to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Program.

By making the strategic investment in NAMI, Saudi Electric Company is hoping to reduce costs for high-demand spare parts, accelerate production and supply timelines, and advance digital warehousing. New workflows will be established to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing for critical energy infrastructure applications and develop a skilled national workforce. 3D Systems will actively support the effort, leveraging its extensive experience in energy applications.

3D Systems has also revealed that Lockheed Martin is working with NAMI to qualify and additively manufacture critical military and aerospace components in Saudi Arabia. Parts produced through this partnership are expected to serve international aerospace and defence markets, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role in global supply chains. 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and application expertise will play a central role in producing these components.

A third development has seen NAMI awarded 5-year $26 Million Framework Agreement with Modern Isotope Factory (MIF) for the manufacture of up to 2,000 tungsten nuclear projector parts used for inspection of critical infrastructure. These components will replace depleted uranium-based parts, aligning with regulatory and localisation goals within Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems said: “In Saudi Arabia, we’re witnessing a thoughtful yet rapid transformation across every aspect of the economy and society. Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is building a vibrant, diverse, and innovative economy anchored by a strong local manufacturing base. This creates tremendous opportunities for disruptive technologies like 3D printing to thrive. Through our partnership with Dussur, we’re proud to contribute to this progress by bringing advanced application expertise and additive manufacturing technologies into the Kingdom. With NAMI, we can deliver everything from component manufacturing to the sale and servicing of printer fleets, enabling OEMs to localize production. Our ambition is to be a key technology partner supporting the Kingdom’s industrial future. We’re especially pleased to welcome Saudi Electric Company as a partner in our joint venture and both Lockheed Martin and MIF as key customers for NAMI moving forward.”