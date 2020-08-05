Shining 3D opens new European HQ

× Expand Shining 3D expands European presence with new HQ.

Chinese 3D technology company Shining 3D has announced the expansion of its European subsidiary with new headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

Established in 2017, Shining 3D Technology GmbH's new location provides 1,000 square feet of showroom, spare parts, training and office space for the company's extensive range of metal and plastic 3D printing and 3D scanning technologies.

With this latest development, Shining 3D Technology GmbH aims to support the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and employs 20 staff across Stuttgart and a branch in Italy.

"In addition to the scanning products, the new location enables us to present the entire process chain of additive manufacturing in an industry-oriented manner and to develop suitable solutions for our customers and partners promptly and competently," said Xiaoping Huang, General Manager of Shining 3D Technology GmbH. "In addition, due to the central location in the heart of southern Germany with numerous important companies and industries as well as the proximity to the airport and important motorways, we are close to our customers and partners."

The centrepiece of the new Stuttgart showroom is a Porsche 911 body which serves as a demonstrator for Shining 3D's scanning technology, while numerous reference parts including designer jewellery and aerospace components showcase Shining 3D's powder bed fusion, stereolithography, direct light processing, and polymer selective laser sintering capabilities.

Enis Jost, Application Engineer Industrial AM EMEA at Shining 3D Technology GmbH, commented: "This enables us to provide technology-independent advice and, depending on the application and production environment, develop the solution that ultimately achieves the greatest customer benefit."