Siemens' Andreas Saar & BASF's Volker Hammes join Evolve Additive Board of Directors

Evolve Additive Solutions has announced Siemens’ Andreas Saar and BASF’s Volker Hammes to its Board of Directors.

Saar, the Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software, joined the board in October 2020, with Hammes, Managing Director of BASF New Business GmbH, Ludwigshafen/Rhein Vice President & Head of Business Build-up, joining a month later. The pair will sit on the seven-strong Board alongside the likes of LEGO Group COO Carsten Rasmussen, Stanley Black & Decker CTO Tim Hatch and Stratasys founder Scott Crump.

Evolve Additive believes both Saar and Hammes will add even more industry experience to its board and help to facilitate the company’s growth as a global 3D printing technology supplier.

“We’ve added extensive experience to our board within the last several months and we’re looking forward to positioning the company for long-term growth,” commented Steve Chillscyzn, Founder and CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions. “We welcome Andreas to our Board. He is a great addition and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. His leadership as a veteran in the industry is a huge asset as we continue to increase our global footprint. We are [also] pleased to welcome Volker. His deep experience in global additive manufacturing will be invaluable to Evolve as we grow our business and pursue our mission of enabling our customers to manufacture in revolutionary new ways.”

Saar joins the board with 37 years’ worth of experience in the manufacturing industry. He is credited with inaugurating, and now leads, the Additive Manufacturing Program in Siemens Digital Industries Software. Evolve Additive expect Saar will provide valuable input on direction, guidance, Industry 4.0 and digital front-end technology strategy.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Directors for Evolve as a strong believer in Evolve’s approach to additive part production,” offered Saar. “Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) automation potential and integration into industrial production environments are real game changers for the industry on its way to large volume additive production. This technology is a unique response to the industry demand for reliable, repeatable production of thermoplastic end-user parts.”

Hammes, meanwhile, is considered an industry veteran within BASF and is currently responsible for Business Build-up of material solutions across 3D printing, as well as E-Power Management and Functional Feed Additives. He is also the Chairman of BASF 3D Printing Solutions.

“With over 30 years of experience in the industrial use of materials I wish to contribute to introducing the STEP technology of Evolve into manufacturing world of tomorrow,” said Hammes. “Therefore, I will dominantly take the perspective of a potential user both from an application and an economics point of view.”

