Sintavia invests further in GE Additive Arcam metal 3D printing technology

Sintavia has acquired an additional three GE Additive Arcam A2X electron beam 3D printing systems.

It takes the company’s total of electron beam systems up to seven and its overall metal 3D printing portfolio up to nearly 30 machines.

Sintavia is a supplier of metal components produced with 3D printing technology to the aerospace and defence sectors, boasting an array of metal additive manufacturing platforms from industry-leading vendors like GE, while also being certified to ISO 14001 and AS 9100 accreditations.

The company has sought to expand its fleet of electron beam systems in order to enhance the services it provides these industries, believing it will support its efforts in delivering critical components at high precision. GE Additive’s Arcam A2X platforms boast 3000 W electron beam power, a 200 x 200 x 380 mm build volume and a build chamber that has been designed to withstand extremely high process temperatures above 1,000°C. The A2X also supports Ti6AI4V Grade 5, P-Mtrl, Ti6AI4V Grade 23, P-MtrlA and TiAI, D-Mtrl materials which haven been of particular interest to Sintavia.

“We are big believers in the electron beam process for high precision structural components manufactured in titanium,” commented Brian Neff, Sintavia Chief Executive Officer. “It has been a great pleasure to work with GE Additive to develop successful manufacturing strategies for critical aerostructure components. We are also excited to expand our production platform using the electron beam process in the months and years to come.”

“It’s great to see continued momentum and innovation at Sintavia,” added Alain Dupont, Chief Customer Officer at GE Additive. “The recent addition of a third Q20plus printer plus three recently purchased A2X printers means Sintavia now operates the largest fleet of Q20s and A2Xs in the US. Precision aerostructure parts are a perfect fit for these machines, which were specifically designed for the cost-efficient production of large structural airframe components.”

