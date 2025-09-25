Slant 3D launches Portal Print on Demand Service

Slant 3D has launched its Portal Print on Demand Service (portals) with a V2 update introduced just two weeks after its initial release.

'Portals' is being pitched as an alternative to Etsy and has been developed to make it easy for 3D printed products to be listed. These products are printed, packed, and shipped by Slant 3D.

Designers can sign up to portals for free, using only their email. They are then able to upload models, with the price to print being instantly calculated, and set the selling price. Once published, a link is generated to a product page that can be shared on a website or social media, with Slant3D manufacturing the products on-demand when units are sold.

The V2 release allows portals to support multi-file products and inclusion of additional parts like Night Lights, screws and magnets. According to Slant3D, portals saw thousands of users in its first couple of weeks of operation. The company believes the new features should make it even more useful for the designers creating 3D printing businesses on the Teleport Platform.

"Portals reduces the friction of creating a 3D Printing business to Zero," said Gabe Bentz, founder of Slant 3D, "Before you would spend hours setting up an e-commerce store. Then just have the job of buying printers and packing boxes on Etsy's Schedule. Portals has taken that all down to a 30 second process of uploading and adding photos. Everything else is taken care of by Slant 3D."