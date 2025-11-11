Sodick's additive manufacturing business rebrands as AltForm

× Expand AltForm

Prima Additive by Sodick has unveiled its rebrand to AltForm.

Just in time for Formnext, the change - which stands for Advanced Laser Technologies for Manufacturing - follows the Japanese machining company's majority acquisition of Italian 3D printing OEM Prima Additive back in May, and is said to boost its position as a global contender in advanced laser manufacturing processes, including Laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Direct Energy Deposition (DED).

CEO Paolo Calefati said, "Changing our name to AltForm is much more than a rebranding. It reflects who we have become and where we are going. Over the past ten years, we have fostered the industrialization of metal additive manufacturing.Today, together with Sodick, we are expanding our scope to the full spectrum of advanced laser technologies and automation. We remain an Italian team with deep engineering roots, now strengthened by the global expertise of Sodick. Our mission is clear: deliver reliable, scalable, and intelligent laser manufacturing solutions for the factories of tomorrow."

At Formnext, AltForm will debut its Print 300 and Print 400 Series LPBF platforms, built using a new architecture with modular build chambers, enhanced gas-flow stability, redesigned thermal management, and improved multi-laser coordination. These features are said to deliver industrial throughput, automation readiness, and tighter process control. The company will also premiere its unified software suite, which consists of an industrial HMI with real-time process dashboards, AI assistant, anomaly detection, and guided job setup; a mobile app for remote monitoring, parameter adjustments, and instant reporting; a desktop fleet-management platform that centralises scheduling, traceability (with blockchain certification), predictive maintenance, and ESG performance metrics.

In a press release, Sodick says it also plans to move AltForm's operations to a new larger facility in Turin, Italy next year as part of a long-term investment strategy, which will bring increased production capacity, an enlarged Application Center, and dedicated spaces for automation and system integration.