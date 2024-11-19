1000 Kelvin launches AMAIZE 2.0 co-pilot for metal additive manufacturing

× Expand 1000 Kelvin

1000 Kelvin has introduced the second generation its AMAIZE AI co-pilot for additive manufacturing at Formnext.

The updated solution is said to expand 'far beyond' toolpath automation to include 'nearly the entire metal laser powder bed fusion workflow.' In doing so, 1000 Kelvin suggests it is making the 3D printing process more reliable, efficient and scalable.

Among the platform's new features are a printability checker that automatically validates and optimised design for AM, reducing redesign cycles by 40%, and a cost estimator, which delivers upfront cost estimations that are said to improve quoting accuracy by 30%.

AMAIZE 2.0 also incorporates physics-based build preparation to save up to 20% in material costs and enable non-experts to 'easily implement' successful print preparation workflows. An exposure strategy optimisation feature, meanwhile, works to ensure first-time right prints with AI-driven parameters, cutting failure rates in half.

“Our mission is to make additive manufacturing simpler, more accurate, and more predictable,” said Dr. Omar Fergani, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin. “With AMAIZE 2.0, our customers can achieve consistent, first-time-right results with greater confidence and speed. We’re finally unlocking the true value of the 3D printing industry.”

AMAIZE 2.0 is available for early adopters, with 1000 Kelvin already putting the new software solution in the hands of companies like EMERSON, HENNgineered, FKM, A*Star, and Ultimetal.

1000 Kelvin made the AMAIZE platform commercially available in November 2023.

The company is exhibiting at Formnextr from hall 11.1, stand D39.