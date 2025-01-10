3D printed furniture maker amongst startups on board Siemens for Startups program

× Expand Siemens Siemens launches Siemens for Startups

Siemens has announced the launch of its Siemens for Startups program.

The initiative, unveiled this week at CES 2025, aims to provide venture-related services and reduce the cost of access to Siemens software and hardware via Siemens Xcelerator platform for early-stage engineering and manufacturing startups.

Amongst the companies currently on board is Haddy, a furniture manufacture that is using additive manufacturing and robotics to produce sustainable products at a low cost and on a commercial scale. Haddy is building a global network of local micro-factories equipped with hybrid Flexbot systems from CEAD and recycling units that shorten the supply chain and reduce waste.

"Startups are essential to making our customers more competitive, sustainable and resilient. By collaborating with startups, Siemens helps bring breakthrough ideas to industries faster, empowering customers to address global challenges more effectively with cutting-edge technologies, tools and solutions," said Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

The program is also being linked with AWS’s Startup program to ‘accelerate innovation, streamline development processes and enable startups to scale faster.’ Siemens says the integration of its industrial software suite from its Siemens Xcelerator portfolio into AWS’s cloud infrastructure and startup program will enable startups to access the tools and resources they need to seize market opportunities. Qualifying startups will also receive AWS credits, business development resources and access to the AWS Activate program.

"Collaborating with Siemens allows us to extend the capabilities of our AWS Startup program to a new generation of innovators in the engineering and manufacturing space,” said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head Startups at AWS. “By providing startups with advanced software, generative AI and cloud services, AWS and Siemens are enabling them to bring their ideas to life more quickly and boost entire industries with cutting-edge solutions."

