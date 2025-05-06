3D Spark raises €2 million in latest seed funding round

× Expand 3D Spark

3D Spark has raised 2 million EUR in its latest seed funding round, with the funds set to be used to accelerate 'several strategic initiatives.'

The investment was led by Sweden-based investor Triplefair and supported by existing investors Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds (FTTF) and Innovationsstarter Fonds Hamburg (IFH).

‍With this latest backing, 3D Spark has expected to expand its technology coverage to include broader conventional manufacturing methods like casting, milling and sheet metal fabrication, while enhancements to its marketplace will be made to 'bridge the gap' between enterprises and qualified suppliers. Features like instant indicative supplier pricing for seamless RFQ management will be added as the company looks to streamline procurement efforts.

3D Spark’s AI-supported platform simplifies complex manufacturing decisions by providing manufacturability analysis, accurate costing analysis, smart quoting with indicative market pricing from qualified suppliers, and CO₂ footprint reporting. The platform covers metals, polymers and ceramics, while also supporting over 15 manufacturing technologies - including additive and conventional processes. So far, it has been adopted by the likes of Alstom, Deutsche Bahn, ÖBB, and Siemens Mobility.

"This funding marks a significant milestone for 3D Spark. With the combined expertise and support of our investors, we're better positioned than ever to achieve our vision of simplifying and revolutionising industrial component manufacturing and procurement." said Fritz Lange, Co-founder & Co- CEO of 3D Spark. "We're particularly focused on expanding our technology coverage and enhancing our platform capabilities to address the full spectrum of manufacturing decision challenges."Moreover, the funding will enable significant team growth, expanding technical expertise, and enhancing sales and customer success capabilities to support increased market demand and customer onboarding.

A 3D Spark press release also included comments from the company's investors.

Robin Larsson, Managing Director, Triplefair said: "Manufacturing digitalization is accelerating, but most solutions address only isolated parts of the value chain. 3D Spark's comprehensive platform uniquely combines design analysis, multi-technology manufacturing assessment, and procurement optimization in one integrated solution. This holistic approach is where we see tremendous potential for manufacturing enterprises globally."

Jörg Wamser, Managing Director, FTTF, added: "Over the past two years, we've watched 3D Spark customers achieve remarkable results - reducing component costs and cutting procurement cycles from weeks to days. 3D Spark’s data-driven approach to manufacturing decision-making represents exactly the kind of technological innovation FTTF aims to support. Plus the company’s vision to now incorporate conventional manufacturing technologies alongside additive manufacturing significantly expands its market potential."

Benjamin Lakhssassi, Investment Manager, IFH: "Hamburg's industrial base is transforming through digital innovation, and 3D Spark exemplifies this evolution. Their platform bridges gaps between engineering, manufacturing, and procurement - three areas traditionally siloed in enterprise operations. We're increasing our investment because we've seen firsthand how their solution drives not just cost savings, but also sustainability improvements and supply chain resilience for manufacturers."