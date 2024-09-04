3D Systems QuickCast Air software tool to optimise investment casting

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems introduces QuickCast Air

3D Systems has introduced a new software tool designed to optimise investment casting applications enabled by 3D printing.

The additive manufacturing company will present QuickCast Air at IMTS in Chicago next week, where it will show how the software add-on can maximise material removal from the interior of casting patterns for cleaner burnout, more efficient draining, lower costs and faster build times. 3D Systems says some of its customers in the aerospace industry are reporting up to 50% reductions in material consumption removal from their casting patterns alongside build time reductions of several hours.

QuickCast Air is available as an annual subscription via 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint software and is said to allow users to design casting patterns with fewer structures within the self-supporting walls. Users can adjust a part’s shell thickness and add vents and drains on any surface, simplifying part set-up regardless of build orientation.

“Since 3D Systems introduced QuickCast more than two decades ago, we have continued to evolve this unique tool and the capabilities it provides,” said Patrick Dunne, VP, advanced applications, 3D Systems. “Our customer-centric approach to innovation fuels this transformation by closely aligning with their unique challenges. As with many of our products, QuickCast Air was born from a specific customer’s application requirements. I’m pleased that we are now able to bring this advanced tool to market thus refining the design and production of investment casting patterns. I’m looking forward to seeing how the adoption of QuickCast Air will continue to unlock design freedom and accelerate production timelines.”

Additive manufacturing technologies can be used to manufacture complex casting patterns. 3D Systems introduced its QuickCast in the 1990s as a faster alternative to traditional sacrificial casting methods. Using its polymer Stereolithography (SLA) or MultiJet Printing (MJP), the process allows users to produce lightweight, hollow parts’ that ultimately can be used to produce end-use metal components.